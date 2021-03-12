'Hope Around the Corner:' Senior Living Community Bouncing Back to Normal after Residents Get COVID Shots

All but one resident at Westminster-Canterbury on Virginia Beach's Chesapeake Bay have completed doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is welcome news after a year of social distancing and restrictions at the senior living community.

"Oh my gosh it is just the best news," Ashley Allman, director of public relations at Westminster Canterbury told CBN News. "We've reached herd immunity."

Herd immunity occurs when enough people become immune to a disease to make its spread unlikely. As a result, the entire community is protected.

Allman told CBN News that 99 percent of the residents were eager to take the shots.



"We've got 700 residents who are full continuum of care. So, out of our independent living residents, which is the bulk of our residents, about 500 -- 99 percent of them have been vaccinated," she said. "And then a hundred percent of our skilled nursing residents."

CVS Pharmacies set up vaccination clinics on the campus and residents lined up hoping to get back to their pre-COVID routines.

"It feels like we got our life back, said resident Brenda Ladell. "Feels like total freedom and peace of mind."

Resident Emily Filer said, "I am absolutely elated."

After reaching the immunity milestone, residents celebrated by taking part in a COVID-pinata party.

"I think it's something as we're approaching the anniversary of it all, people were ready to take their frustrations out on the COVID pinata," explained Allman. "We had some goodies in the pinata and hand sanitizer, some candies and what not. It was just kind of something fun."

Many said that re-connecting with family and friends, as well as venturing out for entertainment has been priceless.

"My granddaughters were like, 'Can we hug her now?'" Ladell said. "They were more excited than I was. It has been too long without personal contact."

Filer said she has had no side effects from the vaccine and is enjoying going out again.

"I've already been to the Chrysler Museum," she said. "I've already been out to lunch. I'm free. It's just fabulous."

Much needed joy after such a trying year.

"There's hope right around the corner and we're kind of that beginning glimpse of what it looks like and the energy and the excitement, it's tremendous," said Allman.