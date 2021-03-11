Ivanka Trump Distributes Food Aid at Paula White's Church in First Public Appearance Since Leaving WH

Since the start of the pandemic, tens of millions of farmers and families have been helped through the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

This week, Ivanka Trump carried on this Trump administration initiative by partnering with Pastor Paula White to distribute food boxes at White's City of Destiny church in Apopka, FL. It was Trump's first public appearance since leaving the White House where she served as a senior advisor to her father President Donald Trump.

The team of volunteers handed out 1,300 food boxes at the church, individuals' homes, and The Lifeboat Project which is a sex-trafficking victims shelter.

White said they left with more hope and greater commitment to serve those who need help with nutritious food, love, and compassion every day.

The Lifeboat Project posted photos of the volunteers' visit to its Facebook page.

"Human Trafficking is a crime against humanity and that alone stands above politics," the organization's post read, which included photos of Ivanka with staff and volunteers. "Today was a beautiful day to put politics aside at The Lifeboat Project and let faith and truth be our topic of connection."

*** Please keep all personal or opinionated political commentary off this post in respect towards our Survivors and... Posted by The Lifeboat Project, Inc. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Trump administration's Food Box program which began last April is designed to provide food for those who need it most by purchasing food directly from farmers and then distributing it through charitable organizations.

To date, USDA contractors have delivered 144,871,528 boxes of fresh produce, milk, dairy, and cooked meats to disadvantaged Americans across the country, according to the USDA website.

Former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle tweeted: "The farmers to families food box is an amazing program that must be continued! @IvankaTrump created this beautiful initiative to support farmers and families struggling because of COVID19."