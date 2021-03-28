Lil Nas X and MSCHF Release 'Satan Shoes' with Pentagram and Human Blood, and Nike Is Not Happy

American rapper Lil Nas X, famous for his song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus which has 693 million views on YouTube, is blowing up headlines with a new project. This time it isn't a song – it's Satanic shoes.

Lil Nas X is collaborating with New York-based company MSCHF to release limited pairs of "Satan Shoes" – reportedly complete with a drop of human blood included in the soles.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, just released a shocking new music video that depicts him coaxing Satan in an attempt to steal his horns.

His new shoes are created using Nike Air Max 97s, however, Nike Media Relations told CBN News Sunday, "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

MSCHF team member Daniel Greenberg told Snopes in an email that the company buys the shoes from Nike, then MSCHF artists put their own designs on them before they're sold.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" Nike Air Max '97

Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

666 Pairs, individually numbered

$1,018

March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

A Bible scripture reference of Luke 10:18, which refers to Satan's fall from heaven, adorns the side of each shoe. There are also upside-down crosses and a pentagram attached to the shoelaces.

An article published during Jan. 2020 by Business Insider reveals more about MSCHF, the seller of the Satan shoes.

The company is known for "creating some of the most absurd, cynical, and viral projects and products that have spread across the internet."

When asked, company CEO Gabriel Whaley couldn't even describe MSCHF but did say what distinguishes the business from others.

"Being a company kills the magic," Whaley recently told Business Insider. "We're trying to do stuff that the world can't even define. Our perspective is everything is funny in a nihilistic sort of way. We're not here to make the world a better place. We're making light of how much everything sucks."

The Satan Shoes will be available for purchase on March 29 for $1,018 a pair. Additionally, the company is only selling 666 pairs.

