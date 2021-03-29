Museum of the Bible Honors Easter with New Documentary, Exhibits, Family-Friendly Activities

The Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. is gearing up to celebrate the Easter holiday with an array of special activities, displays, and a new documentary.

Harry Hargrave, the museum's CEO, explained that the commemoration of Easter incites a sense of hope, which everyone needs now more than ever.

"While we face another Easter amidst the pandemic, we hold onto the hope of better times to come," Hargrave said. "For many, Easter provides the greatest hope to humanity across time and place. We wish to share this sense of hopefulness with our guests."

Exhibits include "Stations of the Cross" where guests can view 14 events that occurred in the last few hours of Jesus's life. An event is depicted at each station in the form of a bronze sculpture by the late Gib Singleton.

Visitors can also gaze at "Easter Morning," an early 20th-century stained-glass window created by Louis Comfort Tiffany which represents the resurrected Jesus. And guests will have access to view a replica of Michelangelo's distinguished "Pietà," a sculpture of Mary holding the body of Jesus after the crucifixion.

Museum of the Bible Director of Scholars Initiative Daniel Stevens will also lead a virtual conversation where guests can hear more about the Easter holiday.

Additionally, the museum is unveiling the documentary The History of Easter that reveals the origins of the sacred day, which Hargrave says is significant and meaningful.

"For those belonging to Christian, Catholic, and Orthodox traditions, the Resurrection of Jesus defines history and human life," Hargrave told CBN News Monday. "This documentary will engage viewers with a compelling exploration of the history of Easter. Through delving into the Bible and the Resurrection, not only Easter but the human condition may be better understood."

The documentary was filmed in Israel, Italy, and at the Museum of the Bible and was narrated by Christian musician and actor, Matthew West. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will also air The History of Easter on April 1 and April 3.

Watch the documentary trailer below:

The Museum of the Bible, located just three blocks from the US Capitol, showcases rare biblical artifacts spanning 3,500 years of history and offers visitors a personalized experience with the Holy Scriptures.

Click here for event tickets. Admission is free for National Guard members through Easter.