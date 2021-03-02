Rights of Women & People of Faith in Danger After 'Equality Act' Passes House, Moves to Senate

The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the "Equality Act" after the House passed it late last week.

Bill H.R.5 passed the House 224–206 on Feb. 25, moving it on to the Senate where 60 votes are required for the bill to advance further, WLOX-News reports.

The act is designed to expand civil rights protections for LGBTQ people. But critics say if it's passed, it would be devastating for religious freedoms and for babies in the womb.

And it's a bill President Joe Biden wants to sign during his first 100 days.

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

"The Equality Act provides long-overdue federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, preventing discrimination in our housing, education, public services, and lending systems. I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation," Biden tweeted.

The Equality Act provides long overdue federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, preventing discrimination in our housing, education, public services, and lending systems. I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021

But Alison Centofante with Live Action told CBN's "Prayer Link" that this piece of legislation is also a clear attack on womanhood.

"This is an incredibly outlandish dangerous piece of legislation," Centofante said. "I'm shocked guys that we are celebrating the first female Vice President Kamala Harris and by March we're already talking about erasing what it means to be female. And she is in support of the Equality Act. That's just how completely hypocritical and illogical what is happening right now in Washington D.C. is."

She added, "So I hope we can find common ground with people who are not pro-life or do not consider themselves conservative to say 'look if we are going to keep honoring women to advance we have to ensure we can honor what it means to be women advancing in our arenas.'"

As CBN News has previously reported, the measure would provide for abortion on demand, likely end a longstanding prohibition on taxpayer-funded abortions, and remove conscience protections for doctors and nurses.

Under the bill, biological men would be allowed to compete in women's sports effectively obliterating Title IX while girls and women would be forced to share locker rooms and bathrooms in schools and public places.

And Christian beliefs are considered unlawful and disagreement is considered discrimination. Churches could be prevented from requiring employees to abide by their biblical beliefs about marriage and differences between men and women.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

House Democrats previously passed the Equality Act in 2019 but it was quashed in the Senate.

Watch CBN's Prayer Link at 6:30 Eastern tonight on the CBN News channel.