CBN's Operation Blessing Provides Disaster Relief to Help Victims of Historic Flooding in Kentucky

Kentucky residents are dealing with the devastation unleashed by historic flooding this week.

Rivers rose to heights not seen for decades after 4 to 7 inches of rain over several days.

At least 49 counties have issued disaster declarations.

Gov. Andy Beshear said, "parts of cities are underwater in eastern Kentucky" and Kentucky National Guard members are assisting local and county officials. The governor visited a hard-hit area in Calloway County in western Kentucky on Tuesday.

Aerial photos showed cars and other vehicles nearly underwater, and dark waters swirling in the streets of some cities.

"These weather events have been brutal on Kentucky," Beshear said on Tuesday at a news briefing.

State officials said the Kentucky River in Breathitt County was putting pressure on an earthen dam there, forcing the county to call for about 1,000 residents in Jackson to evacuate. Beshear said the evacuations were a precaution.

The state sent engineers to assess the problem and emergency officials are placing sandbags to help control the erosion, state Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.

Now, as the waters begin to recede, homeowners face the difficult task of cleaning up and repairing their homes.

CBN's Operation Blessing is responding to those in need.

On Thursday, the disaster relief organization delivered seven pallets of food, drinking water, and cleaning supplies to flood victims in the town of Beattyville.

If you would like to help send disaster relief supplies to your neighbors, visit https://www.ob.org/disaster-relief/ for more information.