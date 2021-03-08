Students for Life Outs Christian Colleges with Ties to Planned Parenthood

Students for Life (SFLA) has released a list of faith-based colleges and universities in the United States that the pro-life organization says have ties to Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider.

SFLA conducted research on about 700 Christian colleges and universities, identifying about 100 schools with ties to Planned Parenthood. The organization reports these Christian schools have been most commonly engaged with or promoted Planned Parenthood by:

Advertising Planned Parenthood internships and career postings

Referring students to Planned Parenthood as a resource

Incorporating Planned Parenthood into medical school rotations

Hosting events for students with the abortion giant

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

SFLA's Institute for Pro-Life Advancement will publish a full report on the schools found to have ties with Planned Parenthood later this year. In the meantime, the organization released the first set of 25 Christian schools found to have ties with Planned Parenthood.

Two of the first 25 schools released — Messiah College and St. Francis University, both in Pennsylvania — removed their connection to Planned Parenthood after being contacted by pro-life advocates.

SFLA also posted a list of the remaining 23 schools with ties to Planned Parenthood after their first wave of research.

They include:

American University (D.C.), Methodist

Augsburg University (MN), Lutheran

Augustana College (IL), Lutheran

California Lutheran University (CA), Lutheran

Drury University (MO), United Church of Christ

Eckerd College (FL), Presbyterian

Emory University (GA), Methodist Episcopal

Fordham University (NY), Catholic

Luther College (IA), Lutheran

Macalester College (MN), Presbyterian

McKendree University (IL), United Methodist

New Brunswick Theological Seminary (NJ)

Ohio Wesleyan (OH), United Methodist

Oklahoma City University (OK), United Methodist

Paine College (GA), Methodist

Roanoke College (VA), Lutheran

Saint Joseph's University (PA), Catholic

Saint Norbert College (WI), Catholic

Southwestern University (TX), United Methodist

Trinity Washington University (D.C.), Catholic

University of Indianapolis (IN), United Methodist

University of Lynchburg (VA), Disciples of Christ

West Virginia Wesleyan (WV), United Methodist

SFLA said they are mobilizing the Pro-Life Generation and SFLA partners to contact the schools affiliated with Planned Parenthood, urging school administrators to end abortion industry connections that compromise their biblical and Christian commitments if they exist.

"There is an unholy partnership between a number of Christian schools and the abortion industry," said Kristan Hawkins, president of SFLA. "We want to equip pro-life advocates to take action and encourage schools to disentangle themselves from Big Abortion. It is crucial that colleges and universities that claim an affiliation with the Christian faith and Biblical values do not contradict those values by partnering with or promoting perpetrators of abortion violence."