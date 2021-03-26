Warning Signs: This Government Is Rapidly Moving America to Socialism

There are many warnings that progressive policies could rapidly move America towards socialism and away from certain liberties and a free market society. These signals of socialist-like moves became louder as Democrats won the White House and majorities in both houses of Congress.

In Socialists Don't Sleep, Cheryl Chumley literally wrote the book on these threats. She sees the signs in the new administration, especially President Biden taking unilateral control rapidly through executive orders.

Biden's Executive Order Signing is a Sign

Chumley told CBN News, "If one marker of Socialism is an overburdensome, overreaching government, then a president who spends his first couple of weeks in office doing nothing but signing executive orders is certainly advancing Socialist principles."



"Financial Issues" radio and TV host Dan Celia pointed out how backers of Socialism try to strike quickly because it's often unpopular with the people.

"Any time Socialism has entered into a government, an economy, it moved very quickly," Celia asserted. "And I got to tell you, there are things moving in lightning speed right now. They have to move fast because they can't allow anybody to realize it and try to correct it."



Socialists Strike Quickly: Keystone Pipeline Killed First Thing

Both Chumley and Celia see this in Biden's early move to immediately stop the Keystone pipeline project, part of a broader plan to dominate the energy sector.



Celia stated, "They did it – again – rapid pace, no explanation, no legislation, no accountability from the state-run media."



"You have this shuttering of a free market venture that employed up to 11,000 people," Chumley commented. "And then on the other hand, you have a government takeover using tax dollars of a sector that was being developed in the private sector. So look at that. That's pure Socialism right there."

Celia saw killing the pipeline as President Biden sending an immediate message about opposing fossil fuels to his most radical supporters: "Saying to the Far Left 'we're going to do what President Obama tried to do, and we're just going to keep it in the ground. We don't want any oil. We don't want oil traveling. We don't want any fossil fuel."

Socialists Not Usually Free Speech Fans

On another front, Celia directly connects the silencing, censoring, and de-platforming of the Right with Socialist thinking.



"That should have everybody very, very scared," Celia warned. "Taking away free speech unless you're Far Left: if they are willing to come out of the chute attacking that now, what's in store?"

Chumley detects Socialism behind moves like imposing the Equality Act. It will take power from parents and religious believers and give it to the LGBTQ community and government authorities.

Breaking Down the Family Unit Seen as a Good Thing

Chumley explained, "The reason that would be Socialist is it creates a chaotic situation that breaks down the family unit, which is the building block of free societies."



Chumley even sees the urge to impose a $15 minimum wage as a warning sign.



"That certainly is the Socialist-type mindset, when you have the government tinkering in the private market, and setting the standards of what private market employers can pay their employees," she said.

A Slowed Down, Locked Down Economy Serves Their Goal

Many economists and business owners believe such a mandate could hurt the economy. The same could be said for another Progressive demand: a guaranteed basic universal income. Pandemic lockdowns are already taking a toll, and Celia thinks Socialists and their allies see that plus a scared public giving them carte blanche to do whatever they want and sell it as an effort to save the economy.



"This is very much of a part of the Far Left agenda," Celia insisted. "And if they have the benefit of a very slow-moving economy or a non-moving economy, then they're going to be able to get whatever they want."



Why Wall Street Won't Fight Back

Celia also warns some powerful people on Wall Street have been so steamrolled by the P.C. police and captured by Socialist ideology, they won't fight policies that could crash the markets and eventually bring down the capitalist economy.



"The ideology is blinding them. It's like blinders on," Celia asserted. "They can't see reality. Their ideology won't let them see it."

Why might Progressives feel it's okay to dismantle a system built on freedom and independence?

'Your Primary Reason for Living is to Serve the State'

"Socialism is all about the collective. It's all about the 'greater good.' It's all about doing what's best for the State, the Body of Government," Chumley explained.

She went on, "Socialism sucks the soul out of individuals, and in its place puts this mindset that your main reason for being, your primary reason for living is to serve the state."



And that takes precedence over doing what's right for Americans and saving their nation's free markets and individual freedoms.