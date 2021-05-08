'34 Cities, 15 States, 87 Days': Sean Feucht Kicks Off 'Let Us Worship' Summer Tour in Texas

A mobile church movement led by praise leader Sean Feucht has been turning hearts toward our Heavenly Father by showing them that His wisdom, power, and love can save us.

Feucht and his "Let Us Worship" team have traveled across the country over the past year and he's pointed out that they have no plans of stopping.

He recently shared the "summer of revival" tour schedule where he is looking to lift up the name of Jesus in 34 cities, within 15 states, over the course of 87 days.

Let Us Worship has been in Texas since Thursday where the young and old, from different sectors of society, have come out to worship and rejoice together. The revival kicked off in Corpus Christi where 5,000 people arrived ready to encounter God.

"It's real, what God is doing is real," Feucht said in a video. "It's crazy what the Lord is pouring out right now. The altar is packed and it's mostly Gen Z and God is wrecking them for revival. He's filling them with identity."

Worshippers, flooding the altar with a full heart for the Holy Spirit, chose to leave their pain, addiction, and brokenness behind.

"It's a due day for revival in America," Feucht added. "God is doing it. I feel this fire in my heart. God is moving in a sovereign way."

Then Feucht traveled to Houston on Friday where the crowd came alive again, despite efforts by protestors to distract and frighten worshippers.

The light outshined the darkness and "God set the captives free." Miracles continued throughout the night as so many were moved to tears while watching God mend the brokenhearted.

Packed with prayer and praise for the Holy Spirit, thousands of people sang, danced, and experienced His undeniable love.

And worshippers with a newfound faith wept with joyful hearts.

The celebration continues on Saturday in Lubbock then Feucht will bring his worship event to Georgia on May 12 and 13.

To find out more about Let Us Worship, click here.