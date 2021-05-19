A 'Miracle Made Possible by God': 18-Yr-Old Finally Recovering After Brain Blood Clot From J&J Vaccine

An 18-year-old Nevada woman, who suffered from a serious brain blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is making progress two months later, and her parents say it's a miracle from God that she's finally recovering.

Emma Burkey from Las Vegas received the vaccine on March 20 and started feeling ill shortly after that.

According to a fundraiser, Burkey was treated at a local hospital until her condition worsened, then she had to be airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California for specialized care.

The young woman suffered from seizures, was put into an induced coma, and underwent multiple brain surgeries for clotting in the brain, the family's GoFundMe states.

Her parents, Russ and Kathy, routinely share updates on their daughter's progress along with a Bible verse.

"On Easter weekend, we came so very close to losing Emma. Since that time, our journey has been nothing short of a miracle from God," Kathy wrote. "Yes, there are many days that we have cried with and for Emma, but we never stopped seeking God and believing in the miracles that he would work in and through my precious girl."

"Her accomplishments and healing is nothing short of a miracle, a miracle made possible by the Almighty God and each one of you who have supported us throughout this journey with your prayers."

Russ recently thanked everyone who has been lifting them up in prayer throughout the difficult moments they have faced.

"Prayer warriors, still so much that has to come together for Jesus' plan of healing for her... please keep praying for her," Russ said. "We love it when you send us the prayers that were sent to you for Emma. It gives us a glimpse into how big our Jesus is..."

The family's pastor, Heiden Ratner with The Walk Church, explained that the community has come together to pray for Burkey's recovery, KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reports.

"There's been a whole lot of unknowns throughout this journey. But it's led and moved us to a deeper sense of prayer, a deeper sense of faith. And really, it's united us in a way to stand together with the Burkey family and pray them through even in the challenging days," Pastor Ratner said.

An update from last weekend revealed that Burkey was able to operate a wheelchair and had started physical therapy.

The GoFundMe organizer set a goal of raising $100,000 after the family was told that their daughter would need a motorized wheelchair, a standing bed, and a vehicle that can transport the wheelchair. So far, $56,019 has been donated.