Americans Ditch Staying-At-Home in Favor of Memorial Weekend Travel

Americans have stayed at home for over a year – but no more.

This Memorial Day weekend, more than 37 million are traveling, up 60 percent from last year.

"It brings a sense of freedom just to get out again," said traveler Eric Miguel.

Nicole Paternosto was at the airport heading home to Austin. "I haven't been home in two years, so whatever I've got to do to get home, I'm going to do to get home," she said.

People are clearly less anxious. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll out Friday showed only 15% of Americans are very worried about COVID-19.



They're feeling safer in part because of plummeting cases. The daily number is down nearly 70% in the last six weeks.

Plus, more Americans are getting vaccinated. Over half have received at least one shot. The recent eligibility of 12-15 year-olds is helping to drive that.

The airlines are now gearing up for a busy summer and cities and states are lifting COVID restrictions, further allowing people to get out and travel.

One plot twist on this Memorial Day weekend – surprisingly cold weather in parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Still, across the country, Americans are remembering those who've died while serving in the military. They're enjoying get-togethers that are long overdue and hoping to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.