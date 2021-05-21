Arsonists Set Canadian Pastor's Property on Fire After Arrest Over COVID Violations

The Canadian pastor who has been confronted repeatedly by law enforcement officials claimed over the weekend the garage at his private resident was set ablaze by arsonists.

During an appearance on Rebel News, a conservative outlet based in Canada, Artur Pawlowski of Street Church in Calgary, Alberta, said he and his wife were awakened to first responders attempting to snuff out a fire that began sometime Saturday night.

To Pawlowski, the fire was a sign “someone wants us dead.”

“I’m thinking, ‘Why?’” he asked. “I’m feeding the poor. I’m feeding Muslims. I’m feeding homosexuals. I’m feeding whites and Asians and blacks. I’m feeding people and I’m not hurting anyone, and they want me dead, and they want my children dead?”

The preacher went on to say he “would never imagine” Canadians would be facing the kind of legal trouble and violent discrimination he’s endured in recent weeks.

As CBN News reported earlier this week, Pawlowski was recently arrested — handcuffed and dragged in the street by police officers — for allegedly holding a church service in violation of a public health order restricting gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Pawlowski, 48, said he was treated harshly by police. He described his arrest as “painful” and “actual torture,” calling the entire ordeal “unbelievable.”

When he was detained, Pawlowski said he was denied access to a Bible.

“We have become political prisoners in Canada because we dare to challenge their corruption,” the pastor argued. “Because that’s what it is, the whole system is corrupted. The politicians are corrupt people.”

The preacher also condemned the justice system as a whole. He warned that, if Canadian officials “can do this to me, they can do this to you.”

Pawlowski, who first went viral on Easter weekend, when he kicked law enforcement officers out of his church, has since been released from his jail cell, which he described as “filthy,” and is now out on bail.

The Polish pastor has repeatedly referred to police as “gestapo” and “Nazis.”