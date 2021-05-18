Displaying 30+ Stories
'Hear Our Prayers!' Louisiana, Texas Hit by Flooding, Tornadoes as Residents Brace for More Severe Weather

05-18-2021
CBN News
Parents use boats to pick up students from schools after nearly a foot of rain fell in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
Louisiana is in a state of emergency after severe weather ravaged areas with torrential rain, flooding, and tornadoes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared the situation urgent on Monday due to the ongoing severe weather impacting Southwest Louisiana.

"The flash flooding throughout Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana is dangerous and potentially life-threatening," Edwards wrote in a Facebook post. "The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is in contact with local leaders about their needs."

Images and videos shared on social media show cars submerged and residents trapped in the rising waters.

Rescuers in boats have been pulling people from their homes and some parents picked their kids up from school in kayaks because the roads were impassable.    

Gov. Edwards asked residents to join him in "praying for the families in Lake Charles who have seen so much loss already." An outpouring of prayers were shared on the governor's Facebook page.

Cathy Coats wrote, "Father, we pray for their safety and that You will open doors for Lake Charles and the areas that have been affected by the Storms!"

Cynthia Balthazar asked God to "Hear Our Prayers! Have Mercy on Lake Charles, my birthplace and all who are in need! Thank You Father."

Seth Whitney wrote, "Praying For Louisiana and Texas!! I love rain but flooding is a big no no! God Is Still In Control."

And Wanda Bowman commented, "Praying with you Governor John Bel Edwards for God's divine protection and mercy."

Meanwhile in neighboring Texas, tornadoes and flash flooding caused serious damage to Dallas neighborhoods on Sunday.

A family in North Dallas believes a tornado touched down near their home after the roof was ripped off.

Severe weather is expected to continue through Thursday as more storms are anticipated across the south-central U.S.

The National Weather Service is urging people to prepare for rounds of intense rain, strong thunderstorms, and more flooding.

