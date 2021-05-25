How One Online Platform is Equipping Christian Students to Change the World

When students go to college for the first time, finding a Christian community can be a challenge. One national platform is solving this problem by helping connect students to ministries and churches.

Every Student Sent, which was developed by Campus Renewal, says they are working to reverse the 70% college faith drop-off rate while developing and equipping disciples at the same time.

And it is a simple mission: connect Christian students early on with churches and ministries across the country.

"With a lot of secular students across the country, we have students who are going there they're not prepared for the kind of world that we live in today and they are not being discipled for that effectively," Jeremy Story, Every Student Sent founder, told CBN News. "So what happens is when they get to college, oftentimes, their faith is shredded."

According to the Navigators, the first 72 hours on campus dictates who students will bond with and often their faith trajectory.

As CBN News reported earlier this month, a recent study also revealed that 43% of Millennials say they either don't know, don't care, or don't believe God exists.

Story said part of the problem is how the Church is training young people.

"We train as if we are still the Jews living in Jerusalem. In other words, like we are surrounded by our culture and other people get it. But really how we need to be training people is like we are the Jews in Babylon," Story explained. "They are the Jews like Daniel and they need to learn to be wise like serpents and innocent as doves so that they can be an asset to the culture around them instead of giving up to what the Lord tells them to hold onto."

Every Student Sent is kicking off a free virtual gathering to unite and equip students before they head off to college in the fall.

Sent 2021 will begin Thursday at 8:00 pm Eastern and include guest speakers Greg Stier from Dare2Share, York Moore from InterVarsity, Brian Barcelona from Jesus Clubs, Julie Loos from Moms in Prayer, Yasmin Pierce from Circuit Riders.

Story said events like these are the best way to help students preserve their faith.

"Teaching students to become disciples who make disciples is the best way to create a growing impact," he shared.

"What breaks our heart is when we see students not carry their faith forward," Ronnie Floyd, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, said. "You need to consider being a part of EveryStudentSent.org. You can upload all your students and literally expose them to collegiate ministries and churches who have all partnered together. This has the potential to change the world!"