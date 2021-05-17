'Join the Adventure!' Trail Life USA Invites Families to 2nd Annual 'National Backyard Concert and Campout' May 21

ABOVE: Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA appeared on CBN's Prayer Link to talk more about the National Backyard Concert and Campout, what families can expect during the event, and how they can register.

The faith-based scouting group, Trail Life USA, is encouraging families to kick off summer with its 2nd annual "National Backyard Concert and Campout."

The event will have multiple guest speakers and a special performance by the Grammy award-winning band For King and Country.

Organizers hope the May 21 event will bring people together "virtually" across the nation as they gather in their church parking lot, backyard, local park, and campground to watch the live web broadcast.

Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, said those who are unable to venture outdoors can still enjoy the experience inside by watching it on the CBN News Channel.

"We want everyone to participate in the National Backyard Concert and Campout," Hancock said. "Gather the whole family together and enjoy the evening of music, fun, teaching, and nationwide fellowship with other Troops and believers around the country. Have a camp out in the living room and watch the entire live event on the CBN News Channel."

Dr. Daniel Huerta with Focus on the Family will also make a special appearance during the event.

"We are excited to have Dr. Huerta pour into our young men and their families from his wealth of experience, personal faith, and professional practice," Hancock stated.

Additional guests include Dennis Rainey, co-founder of Family Life, and a representative from Operation Christmas Child, an annual program of the Christian humanitarian nonprofit Samaritan's Purse.

The event's organizers said during the event families can share their own magical moments with others via photo and video posts.

The annual National Backyard Concert and Campout will be live-streamed at 9:00 pm, Friday, May 21, and will also air the CBN News Channel.

Families can register for the backyard virtual event by clicking here. Also be sure to check out the games to play, camping recipes, outdoor skills, and other activities listed on the Trail Life website.

The Christ-centered scouting organization for boys was founded in 2013 as an alternative to the Boy Scouts, with troops meeting at local churches nationwide.

Trail Life USA has over 850 troops in every state with more than 40,000 members in all 50 states.