'Please Pray': Operation Blessing Sends Disaster Relief Teams to Help Flood Victims in Texas and Louisiana

CBN's Operation Blessing U.S. Disaster Relief Teams are ramping up to help residents in parts of Texas and Louisiana recover from the flooding caused by this week's historic rains in the region.

Accuweather reports some of the flood-stricken areas are among those still recovering from several tropical strikes during the record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. And even more, rain could be on the way to the affected areas this weekend.

The nonprofit, humanitarian organization tweeted: "Operation Blessing U.S. Disaster Relief teams are headed to help residents in need after days of heavy rain brought major flooding to parts of #Louisiana and #Texas. Teams are currently being deployed to Lake Charles, La., to begin relief efforts. Please pray for those affected."

Operation Blessing U.S. Disaster Relief teams are headed to help residents in need after days of heavy rain brought major flooding to parts of #Louisiana and #Texas. Teams are currently being deployed to Lake Charles, La., to begin relief efforts. Please pray for those affected. pic.twitter.com/H6ZqeiPmpy — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) May 20, 2021

Operation Blessing (OB) will be setting up their base of operations in Lake Charles, Louisiana, partnering with Pastor Jerry Snider of the Christian World Church.

OB is planning on launching its recovery efforts using volunteers on Saturday. Volunteers are needed to assist with clean-up, helping residents salvage their personal belongings, mucking, and gutting.

Everyone wanting to help should attend the 8:00 am volunteer registration and 8:30 am orientation at the Christian World Church located at 2001 E. Gauthier Rd in Lake Charles.

Volunteer Requirements

Must be 18 years and older

Must provide own transportation to and from the Base of Operations daily

Must wear work boots or close-toe shoes

We recommend that you bring a pair of work gloves

All Volunteers must wear a mask and follow Operation Blessing's Safety Protocols

OB will provide all daytime volunteers with lunch, an Operation Blessing T-Shirt, all the tools needed, and work order coordination.

For any questions, or for more information on how to register as a volunteer, please call 1-800-730-2537, email volunteer@ob.org, or check OB's website at www.ob.org.