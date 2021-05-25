'Satan's Dare': This Tea Party Leader Took on the GOP, Now He Tackles a Biblical Question Facing America

ABOVE: Watch Jim DeMint's interview on the 700 Club on Tuesday morning.

Jim DeMint has made his mark in American life in countless ways, first, as a successful businessman, then as a member of the House of Representatives, and eventually serving two terms in the U.S. Senate where he represented South Carolina.

During that time, he shook up the world of politics as a leader of the Tea Party movement and someone who challenged the Republican Party establishment.

Now, he's challenging us in a different way. His new book, Satan's Dare, may be a fictional novel but it's filled with plenty of truth. It centers on important questions about God's existence, whether science disproves Creation and why we go through so much suffering.

The title itself reveals a central theme – it comes from the first chapter of Job where Satan dares God to remove the blessings of Job because Satan is sure Job will curse God if that happens.

Right now in America, blessings seem to be in short supply as many Christians see an America in decline. They see a church in decline too which makes the answers inside Satan's dare a crucial book coming at a very crucial time.