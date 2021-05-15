Virginia Moms Condemn School District for Assigning Pornographic Readings to 9th Graders

A group of mothers addressed the Loudoun County School Board in Virginia after learning the district made available to their children books full of pornographic content.

In the clip — which contains content that may be offensive to some readers — the parents read excerpts describing scenarios ranging from violent domestic abuse to underage teens engaging in various sexual acts.

Warning: the video below contains explicit language.

Angry Loudoun County public school parents read heinous passages from county's 9th grade reading material. pic.twitter.com/GYnQFExJ00 — MRCTV (@mrctv) May 14, 2021

The first mother reads from a book detailing an encounter between two people. Reading an excerpt, the mom said, “I grab her by the neck and start punching her.” At another point, the narrator describes keeping the female “in a closet for a couple days,” where “she kept screaming, begging to be let out” and “begging for water.”

Other excerpts were very sexually explicit.

The second mother read an excerpt that portrays a girl explicitly describing the genitalia of a “pretty basic” boy with whom she has sex.

Another mother stood at the podium to read about sexual acts between a boy and a girl on a teacher’s desk in a classroom.

The fourth mother read an excerpt seemingly describing a male being sexually assaulted by a female.

After the parents addressed the school board, a man who said he is representing the group of mothers in a harassment lawsuit took the stand.

“By a show of hands, does anyone up here want to talk about that stuff now?” he asked, referring to the pornographic content the parents referenced. “Not a single hand, because it’s very uncomfortable and we’re in a room full of adults.”

He went on to say the reason none of the board members wanted to talk about it was because “they’re not acceptable topics” to discuss, calling the books in question “trash.”

“My kids don’t go to your crap schools,” he said, “but theirs do. … Thank you for not doing your jobs.”

The Loudoun County Public Schools system released a statement earlier this week telling parents “that if they feel a book is not appropriate for their student,” they are free to “submit a formal request for the reconsideration of instructional materials.”

This comes as the LCPS system is under fire for its apparent embrace of the principles of critical race theory.