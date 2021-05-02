'We Have to Stop Them': GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Reveals Reign of Big Tech in Upcoming Book

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is speaking candidly about his concerns that Big Tech companies are trying to "run our country, silence our speech, and take over our government."

During an interview with Fox News, Hawley said his new book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech" describes how mega-corporations like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple are growing more powerful by the day.

"This is a book that corporate leftists don't want anybody to read, and for good reason," Hawley said.

"These are folks that want to try to impose their agenda – and it is a leftist, woke agenda – on the country," Hawley told Fox, stating that Big Tech "wants to tell people what you can post, wants to control the news, control what people read and what journalism looks like."

He added, "This is really about information control. These companies want to do all of that, and they have the power to do all of that, increasingly, and we need to do something about it."

The Left has been whining that I’m only promoting book sales on Amazon. Not so! You can buy The Tyranny of Big Tech here also - and in stores everywhere May 4 https://t.co/fOagAWAbRO — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 29, 2021

The book is scheduled for release Tuesday by Regnery Publishing. Hawley's original publishers, Simon & Schuster canceled their contract with the senator after he and other Republicans opposed the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election.

"The irony is, the book is about the control Big Tech has over our politics, and over our society, and it was Big Tech that led the effort to get this canceled," Hawley told Fox.

"I think it was a petition drive that started on Twitter – certainly was amplified by Twitter, that caused the corporate publisher to say we ought to back away from this," Hawley said and that he is "grateful there are still independent publishers," referring to Regnery.

" This is all about how big tech and mega corporations are working hand-in-hand with big government to try to run our country, silence our speech, and take over our government. And we have to stop them," Hawley declared.

He said one solution is to "break companies up," and that Republicans should be leading the way.

"Facebook currently owns Facebook, but also Instagram, and they also want to have their own currency or something like it," Hawley said. "Google owns not just Google search, but Gmail, and all of these other products, and cloud computing services, and they own YouTube.

"One company should not be allowed to have all of these different platforms," Hawley continued, asserting that Amazon and their web services have a "huge cloud computing system."

"They shouldn't be able to do all of that simultaneously and control so much of the internet," Hawley said.

Additionally, Hawley introduced a bill last month that would "ban companies offering search engines, marketplaces, and exchanges from competing with third-party vendors by selling, advertising, or promoting their own competing goods and services on their sites."

The "Bust Up Big Tech Act" would prohibit companies like Amazon from selling Amazon-branded products on its marketplace against other competitors.

Hawley concluded the interview by emphasizing that social media platforms "could be a great benefit" once they return to their original origin.

"I think if social media were truly social media if it were really about communicating with each other, forming friend groups—think about Facebook before it introduced the newsfeed and algorithms that try to determine what we see and what we do, try to push advertising at us based on our behavior—before that, I think there could be a great benefit to having social media," Hawley explained.