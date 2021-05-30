'We've Learned to Trust the Lord': Arkansas Couple Credits Their Christian Faith for Successful 70-Year Marriage

An Arkansas couple, who just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, credits their long and happy marriage to having a strong faith in the Lord.

Fred and Christine Ivers of Lafayette County have been married since May 26, 1951, KTAL News reports. The couple met at a basketball game and began dating.

"We dated a little over a year before we were married," Christine explained.

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

While raising three boys and a girl on their family farm, they instilled the importance of having a firm faith.

Fred explained, "We grew our children up in church and we've learned to trust in the Lord."

The couple's eldest son, Rodney Ivers, said his parents were an inspiration and encouraged all the family members to make the most of life.

"They set such a tremendous example for myself and siblings and lived their life to the fullest," he said.

And Christine believes the secret to their long-lasting marriage is the endearing affection that comes from love and hugs.

"I tell him that a hug in the morning and a kiss at night has kept things together," Christine said.

Now 91 and 87, the couple is truly grateful for the time they have together.