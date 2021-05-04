Will Catholic Bishops Call for Biden to Stop Taking Communion Over His Abortion Views?

U.S. Catholic bishops are set to decide whether to press President Biden to stop taking communion over the president's support for abortion.

Matthew Bunson, the Washington bureau chief at EWTN, the global Catholic network, told CBN News that America's second Catholic president is a "self-professed" Catholic, whose actions are contrary to the teachings of the church.

Bunson said, "To have a Catholic who is presenting himself or herself for communion while publicly in open dissent of the teachings of the church. This is a source of confusion for people and for the bishops, this is a teaching moment. It's an important teaching moment."

Father Thomas Reese, a Jesuit Catholic priest and senior analyst at the Religion News Service, appeared on the Tuesday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to discuss if the bishops can address the communion issue with Biden.

