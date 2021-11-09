'A True Blessing': Students Gather Outside Hospital to Sing Worship Songs as Teacher Battles Stage 4 Cancer

An elementary school teacher in Wisconsin who is battling stage four cancer recently received a heartwarming visit from some of her students.

Carol Mack has taught first and second-grade students at Christ Lutheran School in Big Bend for 45 years. She continued to teach while battling cancer until her condition advanced, causing her to enter hospice care.

According to a Facebook post by Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, 26 students stood outside the hospital entrance on Wednesday to sing worship songs to the beloved teacher.

Fellow teachers and friends of Mack's arranged for her current and former students, including some of their parents whom she also taught, to gather for the special occasion before her hospice care begins.

"It was overwhelming and very special," Mack said. "I hope people see how much these kids and their teacher loved each other and how our school community came together."

The experience touched the hearts of many who were able to join in.

"When I saw her and the kids singing, it was the most rewarding thing. We were very lucky to be a part of that. It was the most beautiful, touching thing," said Luiza Campols, a nurse on Mack's care team.

Nicole Bartnik, an occupational therapist at Aurora St. Luke's, explained that Mack "didn't have children of her own but has more kids than she could ever count. To see so much love coming back to somebody that is so selfless and deserving ... it is a true blessing."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***