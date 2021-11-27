'America Is at a Defining Moment': Join Family Research Council Pro-Life Prayer Event for Big Supreme Court Case

As America's ongoing battle over abortion reaches a critical turning point, pro-life leaders from across the country will gather in Jackson, Mississippi this Sunday for a nationwide prayer event hosted by the Family Research Council (FRC).

Pray Together for Life will take place at New Horizon Church, just three days before the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments for the high-profile abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Many pro-life advocates believe this abortion case is the most important in decades, saying it could lead to a reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that invented a right to abortion in the U.S.

"America is again at a defining moment as the court considers the future of abortion in America," said FRC President Tony Perkins. "We are gathering to pray that the U.S. Supreme Court makes the right decision. Across ethnic lines, denominational lines, generational lines, and political lines, we will gather in one accord, with one mind to pray for America and a return to an understanding that every life has value because it is created in the image of God."

Perkins added, "Join us in praying for the justices, the lawyers, and especially the unborn and their mothers whom this decision will impact."

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List; Mike Farris, president of Alliance Defending Freedom; and Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of The Radiance Foundation will also join in the Jackson, MS event by offering speeches from the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Additional guest speakers include Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Michele Bachmann, dean of Regent University of Government; Dr. Deborah Honeycutt, chairman of Human Coalition Action; and many more.

Mary Szoch, director of the Center for Human Dignity at FRC, emphasized why it's so important to pray for an end to abortion.

"Abortion is a stain on our nation's history. As we approach Dobbs, we must pray for our nation to live up to the principles inscribed by our Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence - 'that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.' We must pray for the end to the evil of abortion that has pitted mothers and fathers against their children and torn our nation apart. And we must pray for the day when every person - born and unborn - is treated with dignity and respect."

Pray Together for Life will take place on Nov. 28 from 7:00-8:30 pm Central Time at the New Horizon Church in Jackson, Mississippi.

For more information about the prayer event, click here.

