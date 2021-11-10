Anger Boils Up at Loudoun School Board Meeting Over 'CRT Cancer', 'Transgender Radicalism' - Parents Petition to Oust Chair

Shouts of anger erupted at a school board meeting in Loudoun County, VA, on Tuesday evening after a group of parents demanded the resignation of the board's chairman.

Parents are furious with the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) for embracing liberal practices such as critical race theory, also known as CRT. Transgender activism has also been a source of contention for many in the district, along with the covering up of a sexual assault by a transgender teen in a school bathroom and then at another school.

Many parents oppose CRT, which they say is divisive and racist.

Dennis Ebersole, the father of three current students, including two daughters, said it was his first time speaking before the board but he felt he could no longer remain on the sidelines.

"Parents are not going away. Our numbers are only growing. There is no way parents and teachers can trust LCPS under its current leadership," Ebersole told board members.

"You've lied to us over and over about CRT. You've lied to cover up sexual assaults to advance your transgender radicalism," he continued. "You've shut down public meetings without authority and you've demonized us as domestic terrorists. Enough is enough. The only way to heal this divided community and restore trust is to fire superintendent Ziglar and remove the board members who created this mess."

Erin Dunbar, another parent also told board members CRT is "a cancer" and "activist teachers are using it to indoctrinate hate into kids."

"Critical race theory is a Marxist philosophy and a cancer that spreads through vehicles you spend my tax money on like Second Step," Dunbar said.

"You have activist teachers using it to indoctrinate their hate into kids who are at the mercy of their authority. That is child abuse and you have no right to brainwash children into believing that their skin color supersedes the power of constructive life choices," she charged. "And we've uncovered your books in our libraries and they are laced with pedophilia and incest."

The parents' group Fight for Schools said it has compiled more than 2,000 signatures to mount legal challenges to remove several members from the school board, according to Fox News.

Megan Jenkins, executive director of Fight for Schools, told board members, the group had well over the required number of signatures for the petitions calling for their removal, the outlet reported.

"So I'm not going to encourage any of you to resign because when you are recalled and removed from office, it will be much more satisfying. See you in court," she said.

According to Virginia law, recall petitions must be signed by residents of the official's jurisdiction equal in number to 10% of the votes cast in the last election for that office, according to Ballotpedia.

