CA Teacher Tells Group of High School Students to 'Jump Off a Bridge' After They Displayed an Anti-Biden Flag

An elementary school teacher in California has caused quite a stir since posting a video to Instagram where she urged members of a conservative high school club to go "jump off a bridge" because one student waved a "f*** Biden" flag during a rally.

Fox News reports that the students flew the flag, along with an American and a military flag, on Nov. 10 in the Paso Robles High School parking ahead of Veteran's Day.

The flag that contained the profanity was up for a matter of minutes before the students were instructed to take it down.

Kristin Usilton, who is a teacher at Bauer Speck Elementary School, shared her disapproval of the flag in a video on her Instagram page. In the recording, Usilton remarked, "The Paso Robles Conservative club for the high school, you can go jump off a bridge."

Twitter user @ChadRickard shared a short clip of Usilton's comment in her now-deleted video.

This is a teacher in Paso Robles, CA school district, telling Conservative Club kids to "jump off a bridge." We don't need this trash teaching our children. Retweet and share her ignorance. pic.twitter.com/fgfhoGhp5R — Mayhem337 CMR (@ChadRickard) November 15, 2021

Then Usilton made another video in an attempt to justify her comments, Fox News reports.

"When I said 'go jump off a bridge,' I just meant go away, and I will not use that term again because of the incredible influx of messages I got about that,'" Usilton said. "'But if that's what you focused on in that message, you're kind of part of the problem."

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District released a statement regarding the teacher's comment after parents and community members expressed outrage over the incident.

"Last Wednesday, a student effort to honor Veterans Day was disrupted by a very poor choice to include a profane flag. This both detracted from the intended purpose of the demonstration and led to considerable disruption, including some postings and exchanges on social media that were completely inappropriate," the statement reads. "The objectionable flag was up for a very limited amount of time, however, we in no way condone nor excuse this misguided action. Students will be appropriately disciplined in accordance with District policies."

The statement continues, "Later that day, a District employee posted comments on social media regarding this event which were inappropriate, and the District is responding accordingly through the Human Resource office. The District will make it clear to all employees that as an employee of PRJUSD, social media is not the appropriate venue for criticism of our students and families and that we must conduct ourselves in a professional manner. The community is entrusting their children to our schools and employees. With this stated, we want to emphasize that the District does not tolerate threats on our employees or students, nor do we condone cyber-bullying."

Hunter Breese, who is president of the Paso Robles Conservative Club, told Fox News that it was an "utter shock" to hear a teacher encourage children to harm themselves.

"A lot of us were just shocked that a government employee, paid by tax dollar money, would tell students to harm themselves on social media," Breese said. "It was a public statement. A lot of us were in utter shock."

"She definitely needs to be reprimanded," Breese added. "We would accept an apology but a public apology, and we'd be willing to sit down and talk to her and tell her where we're coming from and see where she's coming from."

