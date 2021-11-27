California Teachers Reportedly Urge Recruiting Kids Into LGBT Clubs

During an October meeting at a conference of the largest teachers union in California — the California Teachers Association — speakers urged teachers to recruit students into LGBT clubs, according to a report from Abigail Shrier, author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.”

Some of the speakers, Shrier wrote, “went so far as to tout their surveillance of students’ Google searches, internet activity, and hallway conversations in order to target sixth graders for personal invitations to LGBTQ clubs.”

Furthermore, teachers were reportedly told to conceal club membership rosters from the parents of participating kids.

Lori Caldeira, a middle school teacher in Buena Vista and an LGBT club leader, purportedly stated on an audio clip provided to Shrier:

Because we are not official — we have no club rosters, we keep no records. In fact, sometimes we don’t really want to keep records because if parents get upset that their kids are coming? We’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe they came?’ You know, we would never want a kid to get in trouble for attending if their parents are upset.

However, students’ interest in the groups, which met at lunchtime, began to dwindle.

In an attempt to appeal to the kids, another middle school teacher, Kelly Baraki, allegedly admitted teachers began surveilling students’ internet activity to know who to target in their promotion of the LGBT groups:

So we started to brainstorm at the end of the 2020 school year, what are we going to do? We got to see some kids in-person at the end of last year, not many but a few. So we started to try and identify kids. When we were doing our virtual learning – we totally stalked what they were doing on Google, when they weren’t doing school work. One of them was googling ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ And we’re like, ‘Check.’ We’re going to invite that kid when we get back on campus. Whenever they follow the Google Doodle links or whatever, right, we make note of those kids and the things that they bring up with each other in chats or email or whatever … we use our observations of kids in the classroom—conversations that we hear—to personally invite students. Because that’s really the way we kinda get the bodies in the door. Right? They need sort of a little bit of an invitation.

Together, Baraki and Caldeira led a workshop titled “How we run a [Gay-Straight Alliance] in Conservative Communities.” It was during that session they reportedly made the above comments.

Additionally, Bakari purportedly admitted she named her club “Equity Club” and then “You Be You,” instead of calling it the conspicuous “GSA.”

Faithwire has reached out to the California Teachers Association. This story will be updated, should a representative respond to our request for comment.

