DC Church Gives 250 Drivers Free Fuel During 'Gas on God' Event, 8 Customers Accept Christ

Members of one Washington, D.C. church helped 250 drivers put gas in their vehicles Saturday and witnessed eight people give their lives to Christ.

Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church (GMCHC) served the community through its "Gas on God" event by putting $20 toward gas for hundreds of customers.

"We are still in awe of how the Lord moved through our Gas On God event!" the church shared in a Facebook post. "What a blessing it was to serve 250 people from our community by pumping and paying for their gas! Plus 8 people accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior! It was truly a great day!"

Rather than host a soup kitchen or collect items for a food bank, church leaders wanted to take a different approach that would meet the needs of residents.

"This is such an extension of what we do every week for Giving Tuesday - the food, the toiletries, the laundry detergent, the pampers, the formula. But gas is just as much of a necessity. You gotta get to work, you gotta get to a grocery store, you gotta get to child care, you gotta get to daycare, you gotta get to church!" Calvary's Executive Pastor Kristel Woodhouse said in a video.

Church volunteers pumped gas for three hours at a BP station. The event was such a big hit that it tied up traffic until D.C. police officers came out to redirect drivers. The Gas on God event was a blessing to the community members as well as the business owner.

Danny Amenu, an assistant manager at the BP, told the Washington Post the gas giveaway "couldn't have come at a better time."

While some Calvary members pumped gas for customers and chatted with them, Tamar Shaw went a step further by asking patrons if they needed prayer. She witnessed four drivers accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

"The free gas got them here. But this is still ministry," Shaw explained.

"We want to be intentional in serving the community and touching lives in many different ways," said Dr. Susie C. Owens, co-pastor of GMCHC. "Jesus instructed us to care for our neighbors and to love them. This is a sign of that and we hope we've in some way changed their lives."

