'He Loved God': Family and Faith Community Mourns CA Pastor Fatally Shot Near Church

Members of the faith community in Compton, Calif., have called for an end to the violence occurring throughout southern Los Angeles County following the murder of a beloved pastor.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Reverend Reginald Moore was shot in the chest on Oct. 24 just outside of the Upper Room Christian Center where he preached. The 67-year-old was found lying in street and holding his Bible.

During a gathering last Tuesday, Moore's family members asked the suspect to come forward.

"He was a good man and he loved God and I'm telling you, whoever did this, turn yourself in," said Moore's widow.

Moore's nephew, Raymond Sanders, noted that his uncle's last sermon focused on anger and giving our worries to God.

"He was discussing how you can be angry, but sin not. He was saying you can be angry, but still be a better person, a better man, a better father by not turning to anger," Sanders said.

He added, "The people who shot him had to knew he was coming from church, that he was defenseless, just a disabled, old man walking to his car."

Daney Raqueal Moore vouched to carry on her father's legacy.

"My father was a good man. And his teaching and preaching will not go in vain," she asserted. "I'll continue to live through his legacy by ensuring that there will be peace, there will be love, there will be joy."

Religious leaders say the killings must stop and they refuse to live in fear.

"No matter what we have to do, any means necessary. The killings in Compton need to stop," said Pastor Jack Wilson.

"We're not going to hide," declared Dr. Michael J. Fisher, a pastor at Greater Zion Church Family. "We're not going to live in fear and we as ministers ... we're not going to sit back and allow others to take care of our community."

A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for Moore's funeral services. So far, the effort has raised $21,115 of its $22,000 goal.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***