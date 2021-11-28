'Oh, My WORD!': Pastors in Total Shock as Deer Breaks Into Church Sanctuary

Pastors at Grace Christian Fellowship in Sturgis, Michigan, were in for the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the house of worship earlier this month and immediately noticed something was awry.

“We have light blockers over the windows, these boards and the blinds, so they’re always dark,” Amanda Eicher, a pastor at the church, told WWMT-TV. “When we walked in Monday morning, it wasn’t dark. So I could see that something was wrong. I peeked my head in the auditorium and I saw that this window was shattered.”

Eicher assumed someone had broken in when she heard banging. It didn’t take long, though, for her to see exactly what was really going on: a buck had broken into the sanctuary and was bouncing around the church before skedaddling back through a shattered window.

“Oh my WORD! Oh my WORD! What is happening?” she can be heard yelling in a video taken as the buck appeared to be trying to jump up a wall.

Watch the shocking discovery unfold:

Luckily, the deer found his way back out the window and didn’t leave behind any substantial damage to equipment or anything else inside the sanctuary.

“The deer was a gentleman,” Pastor Luke Eicher, Amanda’s husband, quipped.

The couple is hoping the video brings some smiles to those who view it.

