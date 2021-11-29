Openly Trans Man Competing for Title of Miss USA, Critics Say 'Wrong on All Levels'

For the first time a transgender person is competing for the title of Miss USA.

Kataluna Enriquez, 27, who is openly transgender, first made history after beating out 21 other candidates in Nevada to win the crown of Miss Nevada back in June.

After that historic win, Enriquez posted a message on Instagram to the LGBTQ community saying, "My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride."

Enriquez will now represent the Silver State at the 2021 Miss USA pageant that will be held Monday, Nov. 29 in Tulsa, Okla., for a chance to be crowned Miss USA.

The Miss USA Preliminary Competition took place over the weekend at the River Spirit Casino Resort where Enriquez took the stage in swimsuit and evening gown alongside the other 50 female contestants.

While many in the LGBTQ community applaud Enriquez's historic moves, many disagree with a trans man competing in a women's beauty pageant.

"Miss not Mr. What's wrong with this? Lol crazy world," a user named Daveboy commented on an ABC News story about Enrique on YouTube.

Ahmad Aljamaan wrote, "The world has become a disaster. God help us."

"This is so wrong on all levels Wow," said another viewer.

The Miss USA competition will be broadcast Live on Monday night on Hulu. The winner will go on to compete in the 70th Miss Universe pageant to be held on December 12, 2021, in Eilat, Israel.



