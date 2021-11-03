Trail Life USA and Dr. Tony Evans Partner with Promise Keepers to Bring You a Unique 'Fatherhood Summit'

Promise Keepers, a Christ-centered organization dedicated to helping men grow in their Christian faith, is launching a 14-day fatherhood challenge this month to help dads strengthen their family bonds.

The "Fatherhood Summit" kicks off on Nov. 10 with a LIVE online event. The summit will continue on the Promise Keepers app for 14 days where participants will be offered useful ways to apply what they're learning.

And CBN News will be airing the kickoff event for the "Fatherhood Summit" here on the CBN Newschannel on November 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock and Dr. Tony Evans are partnering with Promise Keepers to offer encouragement while connecting with the men through discussion.

The event is open to small groups, individuals, and churches around the world.

Some of the areas that will be addressed include:

Fathers who are struggling to balance work and time with your kids

Tips for teenage parents

Having conversations about tough topics

To register for the Fatherhood Summit or find out more information, CLICK HERE.

Founded in 1990 by former University of Colorado football coach Bill McCartney, Promise Keepers is a movement that encourages men to be Christ-like leaders for their church and community.

