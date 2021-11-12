Uyghurs March from White House to State Dept. Demanding US Do Something About China's Genocide

ABOVE: The Family Research Council's Arielle Del Turco appeared on the Friday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation and explained what the U.S. can do to help end the genocide of the Uyghurs and Turkic peoples in China. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel.

Hundreds of Uyghur Muslims and fellow protestors marched from the White House to the State Department building on Friday, calling for the United States to take stronger actions to help end China's genocide of Uyghurs and Turkic peoples.

"Today, countless millions of our people remain locked up in concentration camps, prisons, and slave labor camps," said Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkistan Government in exile. "Many of them are being tortured, killed for their organs, raped, sterilized."

Uyghurs and people in East Turkestan, which China calls Xinjiang, have sought independence from the communist country for years.

Yet, the Chinese state has steadily persecuted the Uyghur people, sending millions to concentration camps that China calls "re-education camps."

