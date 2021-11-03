Virginia Pastor Steps Down Following Arrest in Online Sting, Accused of Soliciting Sex From Minors

A Virginia pastor is stepping down for now from his church leadership role after he was arrested last week for alleged involvement in soliciting sex from minors.

Pastor John Blanchard with Rock Church in Virginia Beach was one of 17 men accused of solicitation of prostitution after law enforcement officers posed as minors during an undercover operation, WAVY News reported.

Members of the Chesterfield County Police Special Victims Unit had been communicating with the suspects online and through social media platforms. Police accuse the men, who range in age from 24-51, of planning to engage in sexual relations with the juveniles.

The majority of the suspects reside in Virginia, and one suspect is from Maryland.

Major Mike Louth from Chesterfield's Investigations Bureau said the department arrested 20 people in a similar operation earlier this year.

"This is one of our priorities," Louth said. "We run operations like this at different times throughout the year, geared toward trying to find people soliciting sex from minors."

Blanchard was released from police custody several days after his arrest and preached the gospel on stage during Rock Church's Facebook live stream on Oct. 31.

Blanchard's wife Robin Gimenez Blanchard had posted a response on Facebook which has now been removed. It said in part, "I think each of us has judged someone or something prematurely, and we have also probably experienced the pain of being judged that way. Lord, forgive us! We need to give each other the benefit of the doubt! We need to look closely enough and long enough to see the big picture before we rule things out. Why? Because God does that for us all the time."

According to WAVY, the church released a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning, revealing that Blanchard had "voluntarily stepped back as lead pastor and from all other ministerial duties" until the matter is resolved.

His wife Robin will remain in the pulpit and Bishop Anne Gimenez will take over as lead pastor of the church.

"As followers of Christ, we must remember that redemption, salvation, grace, mercy and healing are all gifts given to the children of God," the church's statement reads. "Although everyone must address their own convictions and consequences, our assignment as believers is not to condemn, but to be agents of God's love, healing, justice, and reconciliation."

CBN News reached out to Rock Church for a comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

