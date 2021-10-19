'A Special Delivery': Operation Christmas Child Receives Thousands of Shoebox Gifts at 'Bikers With Boxes' Event

The 14th annual "Bikers With Boxes" was a huge success this year with 1,260 riders showing up to the event with thousands of shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

More than 5,000 shoeboxes were brought to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, ahead of Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week next month.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared the exciting news in a Facebook post.

"Wow! More than 1,260 bikers came out to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte on Saturday and brought 5,242 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes to the #BikersWithBoxes event. That's what I call a special delivery! God bless these bikers for making a difference in the lives of children around the world."

Christian artist Dennis Agajanian entertained attendees with his music while dozens of volunteers were on hand to collect the shoeboxes filled with gifts for needy children around the world.

In addition to the gifts, the children receive a small booklet that tells of the gospel message of Jesus Christ.

Operation Christmas Child, an annual program of the Christian nonprofit Samaritan's Purse, takes place from Nov. 15 - 22.

"Every box is an opportunity to reach a child with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It's about telling children around the world and their families that God loves them. God hasn't forgotten them," Franklin Graham said.

Founded in 1993, Samaritan's Purse has collected and distributed more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in 170 countries, according to the Operation Christmas Child's website.

