'Equality Begins in the Womb': Ryan Bomberger, Jeanne Mancini Explain What's Behind March for Life Motto

The big reveal came Wednesday for the theme for the 49th annual March for Life: "Equality Begins in the Womb."

The March for Life's vision is to protect and honor the dignity of all human life and to end abortion by means of educating, mobilizing, and uniting. This year's event will include a performance by Matthew West and speeches by Kirk Cameron and Fr. Mike Schmitz.

At the group's briefing on Wednesday, Ryan Bomberger, a leader in the pro-life movement, spoke about the equality issue relating to his own adoption into a family of 9 other adopted kids.



"Ten of us were adopted... 10 of us who were wrongly considered on many levels, less equal than others. Most of us were unplanned, most of us had either physical or learning disabilities, but none of us were unwanted," Bomberger said.

For more about the pro-life movement's upcoming event, CBN News' Faith Nation spoke with Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund.

The March for Life announcement comes as the battle over the Texas heartbeat law heads to the Supreme Court in a few days. That law protects unborn babies from abortions starting around 6-8 weeks into a pregnancy when their heartbeats can be heard.

A new survey from a pair of Texas universities shows 55 percent of Texans support the heartbeat law. That's the baseline for independents. There's also strong approval by Latinos at 58 percent, men at 59 percent, women at 52 percent, and Republicans at 74 percent.

These numbers seem to refute the idea peddled by the establishment news media which claims the law is unpopular. It's certainly not the case in Texas.

