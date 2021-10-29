Florida Elementary School Takes Children on Field Trip to Gay Bar

The leaders of a public school in southeastern Florida took elementary-age children on a field trip to a gay bar.

School board member Sarah Leonardi announced via Twitter she took students from Wilton Manors Elementary School in Broward County to Rosie’s Bar and Grill — a local gay bar — on Wednesday.

Leonardi said she “was so honored” to chaperone for the trip to the “incredible” bar.

“The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community,” she wrote. “A huge thank you to [Rosie’s Bar and Grill] for hosting this special field trip every year.”

Photos from the outing, which aren’t embedded here because the children are underage, showed kids sitting in the bar and posing with the restaurant’s sign.

The establishment’s menu includes items such as “Big Girl Burgers,” “Ivana Hooker,” “Rhoda Cowboy,” Georgia Bleu,” “Willy Cheesecake,” and “Young Ranch Hand.” However, according to The Daily Wire, the Broward County Public Schools announced Thursday evening the children were given “student-friendly” menus and noted the venue was not open to the general public during the field trip.

In a statement, BCPS said the trip is part of a “unit in inquiry,” which teaches students “about neighborhood safety, community helpers, the importance of being a community member, what it takes for a community to be successful, different jobs in a community, and social skills when interacting with others.”

“They also visit a local restaurant, Roe’s Bar and Grill, which is within walking distance from the school and opens early for the students,” the statement read. “The bar and restaurant was not open to the general public while students were present inside. When the business opened, students transitioned to a separate, outside location to order and eat their meals. The students order their meals from a student-friendly paper menu that has three child-friendly choices.”

“They learn about the types of jobs involved in operating a restaurant, how to pay for their meal, and how to leave a tip for the service they receive,” it continued. “In addition, as part of the field trip, the Wilton Manors Police Department provides traffic assistance for the students so they can see and learn about the different ways police officers support the community.”

Despite the statement from BCPS, the trip has sparked some backlash.

The Broward County branch of the Moms for Liberty group shared Leonardi’s post in a private Facebook group, in which one person wrote: “I remember when school field trips were to Butterfly World, Bonnet House, or the museum.”

Christina Pushaw, press secretary to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), tweeted about the field trip, writing, “Broward School Board member takes little kids to a gay bar on a field trip, forcing them to wear masks ‘to keep them safe.’”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***