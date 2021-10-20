'God Has a Purpose': News Reporter Puts Her Faith First After Losing Job Over Vaccine Mandate

A Missouri news reporter says faith in God will get her through the difficult days ahead after she says she was fired from her job for not complying with a COVID vaccine mandate.

Kim St. Onge, who was a reporter for nearly 10 years, says in a Facebook post that she was forced from her position with KMOV News in St. Louis.

St. Onge wrote that she was granted a religious exemption after submitting a letter from her pastor, but the company that owns the news station laid out a set of rules that the reporter didn't agree with.

She was told to wear an N95 mask at all times, take a COVID test twice a week, and attend work meetings virtually. St. Onge said she "drew the line" when told not to sit among her vaccinated colleagues, even though she followed all the other measures.

The reporter wrote that she contacted her union representative, advising that she couldn't abide by the terms, and was subsequently let go.

She even refused a non-disclosure agreement "worth several thousand dollars" so she could speak out against the conditions rather than be silenced.

"Some of you will staunchly disagree with my decision," St. Onge wrote. "I understand some of you may even feel personally offended by my choice. But, this is too big to stay quiet. Our freedoms are being stripped away … freedoms our parents, grandparents, and so many others fought for."

She continued, "I refuse to stand for a company dictating medical decisions for its employees, especially when it comes to an experimental vaccine. I want my future kids to know their mom stood up for her beliefs, her morals, even though it cost their mom her job."

Despite losing her job, St. Onge pointed out that what God has planned for her is greater.

"As a follower of Christ, I know God has a purpose to this and will use it for good," she concluded.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***