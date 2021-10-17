'God Loves Everybody': Pat Robertson Tells Fox News' Chris Wallace He's Not Done Working for God's Kingdom

CBN Founder Pat Robertson appeared on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace to talk about his 60 years in Christian broadcasting. He said even though he's stepping down from hosting The 700 Club on a daily basis, he's not done with ministry.

Robertson, who founded CBN in 1960 as the first Christian television network in the United States, was America's longest-running TV host. He announced earlier this month that he will be handing over his role as daily host of The 700 Club to his son Gordon Robertson.

At 91 years old, he will now turn more of his efforts to teaching students at Regent University, which he founded in 1977. He will also make occasional appearances on The 700 Club.

Robertson explained to Wallace how God used a Christian talk show format to reach souls in a new and powerful way from the earliest days of CBN's broadcasts.

"People would call in the things that were going on in their life... people would call in prayer, they would call in answers, and the interaction format is what we've been using ever since," he told Wallace.

Robertson ran for president in 1988 and he founded the Christian Coalition to encourage American evangelicals to make a difference in politics.

"The big thing I have done is mobilize Christians into the political arena," Robertson said. "We exploded across the country. We had an enormous amount of influence and I think it was important."

But he also knew God was calling him primarily to Christian evangelism, so he decided to focus on "eternal matters and not secular politics."

"I came to realize without question that God is not a Republican and God loves everybody, and the trouble with getting involved in partisan politics is that half the electorate you make mad at you," he explained.

In his interview with Wallace, Robertson also discussed his role in breaking down racial barriers by hiring Ben Kinchlow, who served as co-host of the 700 Club and worked for CBN for 20 years.

"I came down here to Virginia from New York and I found racial discrimination and I hated that," he said. He knew he might face some backlash for choosing a Black co-host, but he stood firm. "I said if this means the thing I'm doing will be torn apart then so be it, I'm willing to sacrifice because this is my premise."

Finally, Robertson emphasized that he's not retiring from ministry, only stepping back.

"The biblical time of the age is supposed to be 120, so I'm at 91 and I'm looking forward to hitting 120," he said with a smile.

When asked how certain he was that there's a heaven, Robertson painted a picture of eternal joy in the home Jesus is preparing for those who love Him.

"There's no doubt in my mind," he said. "When you see this huge universe, you know there's something more. It's going to be simply beyond belief. The eye hasn't seen, the ear hasn't heard what God has prepared for them."

"We'll be in a state of paradise. There will be beautiful flowers, delicious fruit. There'll be love and we'll have no tears, no sorrow, no sadness. I'm looking forward to it," Robertson concluded.