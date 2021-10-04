'I Want People to Know God Loves Them': 5,000 People Choose Christ During Franklin Graham Route 66 Tour

Evangelist Franklin Graham wrapped up his "Route 66 God Loves You" tour, offering the timeless message of salvation along a classic stretch of highway.

More than 56,000 people attended the 14-day tour that spanned eight cities. The power of the Holy Spirit was present during the outreaches as a reported 5,000 attendees chose to follow Christ and many more made the decision while watching the event online.

Speaking about the purpose of the tour, Graham said, "Times change, culture changes, but people's need for a relationship with God through his son, Jesus Christ, doesn't change."

Graham, who is the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and the Samaritan's Purse humanitarian ministry, says Jesus is the answer to the fear and hopelessness people are experiencing in this day and time.

"With all the bad news around us day in and day out, people need hope," he explained. "I want people along Route 66 – and the rest of this nation – to know that God loves them."

These were the first events the evangelist has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Christian band The Newsboys and artists Dennis Agajanian and Marcos Witt were musical guests for the tour.

The road trip started on Sept. 19 in Joliet, Illinois, and finished on Oct. 2 in San Bernardino, California.

Other cities along the tour included Springfield, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Amarillo, TX; Albuquerque, NM; Flagstaff, AZ.

Graham shared the story of a former gang member named David whose life was transformed by God's love. "There's only one decision that I've ever regretted … not coming to God sooner," David said in a video shared on Twitter.

