'It Was Crazy': Two Good Samaritans Jump Into Action to Protect Baby From Attempted Kidnapper Screaming 'That's My Baby!'

A strange scenario unfolded in Sacramento, California, on Monday when two good Samaritans jumped into action to protect a vulnerable baby in a stroller from an alleged attempted kidnapping.

Ashraf Ali, owner of Express Smog Pros, told KMAX-TV that he heard shouting outside his business and went to see what was going on. That’s when he saw a woman randomly charging at two people who were pushing a stroller.

“She was shouting, and she was saying, ‘This is my baby,'” he said.

The woman chased after the adults who were pushing the stroller — and that’s when Ali stepped into action to try and protect the child from the alleged assailant.

“I try my best running to the baby, and I protect the baby,” he said.

The woman reportedly came back to the stroller again and started demanding the baby, acting so erratically that Ali assumed she might hit him.

“It was crazy. I don’t know what she would do with the baby,” Ali said. “I said, ‘No, don’t touch baby.'”

Another man called 911 and came over to help Ali protect the child.

That’s when KMAX-TV reported that the woman became even more unpredictable and ran into traffic. Surveillance video captured parts of the bizarre encounter.

The baby is safe and Ali is being hailed a hero for his quick-thinking action. Police have not publicly named the accused party.

