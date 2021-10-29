Take It from Someone Who Used to Talk to Satan: Halloween Is a Bad Idea

On Halloween, some kids will dress up as witches and devils, or even seemingly harmless costumes like puppies and pumpkins, and go trick-or-treating. But an ex-Satanist is warning Christians against doing that.

For John Ramirez, the Devil was more than a costume. To him, Satan was his father. In fact, he even got married on Halloween in a demonic ceremony.

"I was a general to the kingdom of darkness in witchcraft," Ramirez said. "I would sit with the Devil and talk to him like I'm talking to you today. It was that kind of communication. It was that kind of relationship."

But after several decades of living as an ally of evil, God opened his eyes. Ramirez was born again and gave his life to Jesus Christ, and everything changed. Now he warns Christians about dabbling with the darkness.

Opinions differ among church leaders and churchgoers alike about whether Christians should celebrate Halloween. But Ramirez, who's now a Christian evangelist, says believers should not celebrate it.

How did he come to that conclusion? He says he knows, because he used to talk to the Devil himself, that "trick or treating" is something to be taken very seriously.

"How is it that we're going to be in a place of saluting and honoring the devil when October is witchcraft month? I lived it for 25 years," said Ramirez. "I practiced it for 25 years. So, you're going to come out of left field and you never lit up a candle, killed animals, drank animal blood. You never sat down with the devil and you're going to tell me that Halloween is okay? I think you're very delusional as a believer."

WATCH Our Full Interview with Ramirez HERE:

