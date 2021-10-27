US Issues First 'X' Gender Passport, Supporting Documentation Not Required

The State Department issued the first passport with an "X" gender marker, offering a third option for U.S. passport holders who say they don't identify as female or male.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department said it will try to "better serve" Americans by implementing further updates to its system by 2022. For now, the X gender marker is intended for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport.

"We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022," said State Dept. spokesman Ned Price.



The measure was first announced in June by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June, revealing that applicants would be able to select the gender they prefer without providing supporting documentation such as a birth certificate to verify their gender.

The department did not indicate who the passport was issued to.

U.S. special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, said the move shows "greater dignity and respect" to those obtaining identity documents.

"With this action, I express our enduring commitment to the LGBTQI+ community today and moving forward," Blinken stated.

