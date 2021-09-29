2,167 Choose Christ at Concert Tour with Evangelist Nick Hall, Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, Bethel Music

Evangelist Nick Hall, founder of Pulse ministry, witnessed 2,167 people commit their lives to Christ while sharing the gospel on tour with Christian music artists Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, and Bethel Music.

Hall took part in the tour from Aug. 13-23 where he saw how God's love and mercy is transforming lives in amazing ways.

"Being a part of this tour and having the opportunity to share the gospel with so many people was nothing short of miraculous," he said.

He recalled meeting a young man who had questions about his faith following the recent death of his grandmother.

"Today, I met Jesse backstage right after I got done preaching," Hall shared on Instagram. "His grandma passed away recently and he shared that it felt he had lost his connection to God that she carried for the family. We discussed faith and he asked some great questions. When he told me he believed he had a 70% chance of going to heaven, I asked if he would like to know how to be 100%. He said yes, and tonight he gave his life to Jesus."

Hall said, "God answered my daily prayer by sending venue workers, Uber drivers and countless individuals into my path with whom I could pray and share the gospel. Real ministry isn't what happens on stage, but what happens off it. I believe that God is looking to activate all of us, everyday believers, to share the gospel now."

While touring with the artists, Hall was also preparing for a major outreach next year called "Together '22." The event is scheduled for June 24-25, 2022 in Dallas, TX at The Cotton Bowl Stadium.

"This tour energized me for the future, especially looking to our Together '22 event at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas next year," the evangelist said. "We need Jesus. We need each other. Together '22 is going to be a powerful time of repentance, prayer and worship. This tour was the perfect launchpad and just a glimpse of what God is doing in hearts all around the world."

Hall, along with members of his ministry, just concluded the evangelism training program, "Pulse 100," in an effort to find 100 evangelists looking for a platform to share the gospel.

"Through Pulse 100, we are on a mission to identify, train, and equip 100 evangelists and preachers who are committed to serve the Church by sharing the Gospel and equipping the saints," the website reads.

Hall started Pulse on his college campus in 2006. Since then, he's seen millions of people impacted by the Gospel and millions more commit their lives to Jesus.

To find out more about Pulse and Together '22, click here.

