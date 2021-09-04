Abortion Battle in Texas Continues After Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Pro-Life Advocates

A Texas judge granted a temporary restraining order requested by Planned Parenthood against Texas Right to Life, the group’s Legislative Director John Seago, and 100 other unnamed individuals.

The order applies to the defendants and plaintiffs listed with Planned Parenthood, therefore, other citizens are still legally authorized to sue the abortion provider.

Texas Right to Life is legally permitted to sue other abortionists who violate the law, making clear that this measure does not stop the Texas Heartbeat Act from taking effect.

To be clear: Today Planned Parenthood affiliates in TX received a TRO against Texas Right to Life only. The order from the Travis Co Judge DOES NOT stop other individuals not associated or working with TRTL from suing the abortion giant. https://t.co/eIddl8b7Tn #prolife #txlege — Texas Right to Life (Text ProLife to 40237) (@TXRightToLife) September 4, 2021

Plaintiffs include Planned Parenthood South Texas Surgical Center, Planned Parenthood Greater Texas Surgical Health Services, Planned Parenthood Center for Choice, and abortionist Bhavik Kumar.

The "Heartbeat" Act (SB 8) bans most abortions in the state because the fetal heartbeat is detected around the six-week mark and before most women even know they are pregnant.

Texas Right to Life Vice President Elizabeth Graham stated that the pro-life group is unshaken by the order and will persist in its efforts to protect the unborn.

"This lawsuit will not stop the work of Texas Right to Life," she said. "Estimates are that approximately 150 babies per day are being saved because of Texas Right to Life's leadership on the Texas Heartbeat Act. Planned Parenthood can keep suing us, but Texas Right to Life will never back down from protecting pregnant women and preborn children from abortion."

Statistics show there could be as many as 3,000 abortions in the U.S. each day. And while this heartbeat bill is expected to trim that number in Texas, it's also reminding the country about life inside the womb.

"Of course the abortion lobby is freaking out and they're saying, 'Oh, you can put a bounty on someone if you take them to get an illegal abortion.' But the answer to that is, well then don't take someone to get an illegal abortion," said Abby Johnson, a former director with Planned Parenthood.

"The Supreme Court already has a major pro-life case in its hands to be considered this fall - the Dobbs V. Women's Health Organization," said the Vice President of Communications for Susan B. Anthony List, Mallory Quigley.

"They're going to address the questions of whether the bans on abortion before the point of viability is unconstitutional or whether there are exceptions there," she explained.

