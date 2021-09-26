Christians Call Attention to Global Persecution During 'March for the Martyrs' in Washington DC

The second annual March for the Martyrs, an event that aims to raise awareness of global Christian persecution, was held on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The event kicked off on the National Mall where hundreds prayed together then marched to the White House. "Night for the Martyrs" was held in the evening at the JW Marriott hotel and featured testimonies from survivors of Christian persecution as well as from advocates.

Guest speakers included worship leader Sean Feucht, Rev. Johnnie Moore, and Pastor Bob Fu with China Aid.

Last year's march "was and continues to be the United States' first and only large-scale march representing persecuted Christians," the group says.

Gia Chacon, president of For the Martyrs, organized the marches.

"I believe we can all unite around this cause - with one voice - as the body of Christ in the United States advocating for our persecuted brothers and sisters," Chacon said. "We all see what's going on in Afghanistan right now. Christians are being hunted down and killed."

She added, "This is happening in so many other nations across the world, and so few people are talking about it. That's why we've chosen to move the March for the Martyrs to Washington, D.C."

Chacon told those who attended the outdoor rally that the number of Christians killed for their faith was up by 30 percent since last year.

"If Christians continue to be persecuted for their faith, why does this issue have so much silence around it?" she asked the crowd. "Why does the world remain silent as Christians are targeted and executed for their faith in Christ? We're going to remember every single Christian who laid down their life for the sake of the Gospel and we're going to bring attention to every Christian who is suffering under radical governments, under extremist groups."

"We're marching for the over 340 million Christians around the world who suffer for the name of Jesus," Chacon added. "We're marching for the people who lay down their lives every single day to go to church, to own a Bible. To even say that they believe in Jesus, in some countries, is illegal."

The first March for the Martyrs took place in Long Beach, California, last September. Chacon plans to make the march an annual event in the nation's capital.

