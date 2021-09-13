FDA Warns Don't Vax Your Kids... Yet: 'Children Are Not Small Adults'

The FDA has issued a warning to parents: Do not seek a COVID vaccine for your child until the agency has approved one.

The CDC website shows the percentage of children with cases of COVID-19 that are serious enough to need hospitalization is 0.008%.

But with cases reportedly rising among children, some parents want to get their kids vaccinated. The FDA is warning parents not to have children under 12 vaccinated until the agency gives approval, saying "children are not small adults."

CDC data show COVID symptoms among children under 12 usually range from asymptomatic to mild, and yet the former head of the FDA, Scott Gottlieb, indicated a vaccine for children could be coming.

"You could potentially have a vaccine available to children aged 5 to 11 by Halloween if everything goes well," Gottlieb told CBS.

This, as opposition grows against Joe Biden's vaccine mandate last week that orders businesses with more than 100 employees to either require vaccinations or offer weekly testing.

Lindsey Curnutte with the conservative group, Heritage Action for America, told CBN News the move is unconstitutional.

"We've really got to call this out for what it is: it's a fundamental attack on our rights," Curnutte said.

The rule to be crafted by OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, carries penalties up to $14,000 per violation.

At least seven Republican governors say they will fight it, with some already announcing legal action.

Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska told Fox News Sunday, "This is an egregious overreach of federal authority, and as we see what these rules are we will know exactly how to challenge them in court."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told NBC, "I'm trying to overcome resistance and the president's actions hardens resistance."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "It's also fundamentally unfair to have somebody lose their job over basically a personal medical decision."

And the Alliance Defending Freedom warns it's also prepared to challenge Biden's vaccine mandates in court.

Good advice from @AllianceDefends, especially the highlighted portion. pic.twitter.com/4Rw2WMwWw3 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 11, 2021

But Biden-appointed Surgeon General Vivek Murthy defended the mandate, saying, "If we want our economy to be back, if we want our schools to stay in session, we've got to take steps to make sure workplaces and learning environments are safe and these requirements will help do that."

However, one upstate New York Hospital has had to stop delivering babies after maternity staff quit over a COVID Vaccine Mandate.