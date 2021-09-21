Focus on the Family Kicks off 'Bring Your Bible to School Day' on Oct. 7

Students across the country are gearing up for "Bring Your Bible to School Day" on Oct. 7 as a creative way to express their faith.

Sponsored by Focus on the Family, the initiative encourages Christian students to speak God's truth with those around them by bringing their Bible and sharing His Word.

Nearly 515,000 students participated in the event last year in over 50,000 U.S. schools.

Speaking on behalf of the event, Skillet frontman John Cooper emphasized that the Bible is "the answer the world needs" and students can meet that need by bringing the "transformative law of Jesus" into their schools.

Students attending public, private, or homeschool can take part. After signing up, step-by-step instructions, short Bible readings, and Scripture cards will be sent out on how to join the fun.

Focus on the Family Program Manager Bret Eckelberry said the annual campaign "opens doors for students to talk to their friends about the gospel. It connects them with other believers in their school. And it allows them to celebrate their religious freedoms in the United States."

Many Christian celebrities have partnered with Focus on the Family in the past to promote Bring Your Bible to School Day, including Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Huff, singer Tauren Wells, and the rock band Newsboys.

To find out more about Bring Your Bible to School Day or to sign up, click here.

