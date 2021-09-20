Franklin Graham Launches 'God Loves You' Tour Along Iconic Route 66 to Preach Message of Hope to Americans

Evangelist Franklin Graham has embarked on the 14-day "God Loves You" tour along the historic Route 66 highway to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Graham, who is the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and the Samaritan's Purse humanitarian ministry, will travel to eight cities to preach the gospel message of God's love during the outdoor events.

He began the road trip Sunday in Joliet, Illinois where 8,700 people came out to the Chicagoland Speedway to pray and worship together.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been 18 months since Graham has spoken to a crowd at such a large-scale event.

The evangelist told those in attendance that the world has changed but God's love for us is still the same.

"Many people are afraid. Many people are scared," Graham said to the attendees. "Many people don't know what to do. Twenty years ago, 9/11 changed the world. In 2020, the pandemic changed the world. I'm here to tell you ... God loves you."

And the power of the Holy Spirit was evident during the event as hundreds chose to follow Christ and many more made the decision while watching the event online.

Tonight on the 1st stop of the #Route66 God Loves You Tour in Joliet, IL, I told the crowd that I'm going along this historic highway to remind people that God loves them & that He hasn't turned His back on them. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5jG60waqL1 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 20, 2021

I'm grateful to the @Newsboys, @MarcosWitt, & @DennisAgajanian for being with us on this tour—& we're looking forward to being in St. Louis, MO, on Tues., 9/21 at the @WWTRaceway. I hope you will be praying. Visit https://t.co/0UyQdrAcli for details. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/a6cmwRH9my — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 20, 2021

While on tour, Graham will be joined by Christian band The Newsboys and artists Dennis Agajanian and Marcos Witt.

The next event in God Loves You tour will be at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, MO on Tuesday.

Additional cities include Springfield, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Amarillo, TX; Albuquerque, NM; Flagstaff, AZ; San Bernardino, CA.

Franklin Graham's son Will Graham announced that he'll hold outreaches while the tour is in Rapid City and Des Moines.

Over the coming weeks, my father @Franklin_Graham and I will share the hope of Jesus across the country. He'll preach in cities along historic Route 66, and I'll hold outreaches in Rapid City and Des Moines. May Christ be glorified and may many call upon His Name as Savior. #Pray — Will Graham (@WillGraham_4) September 20, 2021

To find out more about the God Loves You tour and where it's stopping next, click here.

