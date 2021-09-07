'God and Cancel Culture': How to Stand Firm Against the Woke Mob Takeover

Things are chaotic in America. Liberal policies are advancing. A rash of executive orders appears to be moving the nation closer to socialism and a one-world government. And many Americans, including Christians, are being censored as never before. How can you fight back?

Author Stephen E. Strang has some answers in a new book, God and Cancel Culture: Stand Strong Before It's Too Late.

Sixty-four percent of Americans believe cancel culture is a threat to their freedom.

ABOVE: Pat Robertson talks to Stephen Strang about his new book, Cancel Culture, on Tuesday's 700 Club.

Imagine waking up one day and finding out that the whole world is raining hatred at you for something you said decades ago. The mob no longer comes with torches and pitchforks... now they come with Tweets, posts, blogs, and memes.

They go to your employer and demand that you lose your job. They come to your home, your school, your place of worship. They harass your family and friends. And they will not stop until your life is destroyed.

They are the cancel culture. Cancel culture is real, Strang says, and if you think they're not coming for you, you're wrong.

