'These Workers Have Seen the Depths of Hell': Abby Johnson Honors 50+ Former Abortion Workers During 'Quitters Ball'

A special event honoring those who once worked in the abortion industry but chose to leave was held in Dallas, Texas on Saturday.

More than 50 former abortion workers attended the first-ever "Quitters Ball" hosted by "And Then There Were None," an organization founded by former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson that encourages people to leave the abortion industry while helping them find new jobs.

In a kind-hearted way, people who leave the abortion industry are called "quitters" by the organization but they are also admired and celebrated for their decision.

Image Credit: And Then There Were None

"Abortion workers are overlooked in the national conversation on abortion, yet they are just like us, people who went to work trying to support their families and wanting to help others," said Johnson. "But they discovered the abortion industry does just the opposite: they harm women and their families. Their stories are ones of courage, redemption, and healing and I am so proud of them."

And Then There Were None has helped over 600 abortion workers leave the industry since 2012 while offering resources to help them overcome any hardship during the transition.

Image Credit: And Then There Were None

"One of the most incredible aspects about our quitters is that not only are they leaving the clinics but many have started their own ministries to support life, to get their friends out of the clinics, to tell their own stories," Johnson explained. "They are profoundly courageous and every single one has a compelling story. These workers have seen the depths of hell and came out the other side even stronger."

Johnson left Planned Parenthood in 2009 after assisting with an ultrasound-guided abortion. Since then she has been traveling the country sharing her story and motivating others to join the pro-life fight.

Her bestselling book, Unplanned: The Dramatic True Story of a Former Planned Parenthood Leader's Eye-Opening Journey across the Life Line was also made into a feature film that debuted in theaters nationwide in March 2019.

